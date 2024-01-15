Education Minister Opposes Capital Punishment, Advocates Proactive Measures

In the midst of escalating violent crime rates, Glenys Hanna Martin, the Education Minister, firmly opposes the reinstatement of capital punishment, despite mounting pressure for its return. Hanna Martin dismisses the idea as impractical given the current jurisprudence trends and instead advocates for proactive educational and rehabilitative measures to tackle the crime issue.

Capital Punishment: An Outdated Solution?

Hanna Martin's stance emerged following former Cabinet minister Leslie Miller's critique of legislators for their hesitation to reintroduce the death penalty. She counters that rather than resorting to a punitive measure like capital punishment, focus should be shifted towards removing young individuals from the streets and acquainting them with better lifestyles.

Education: A Proactive Approach to Crime Prevention

Under the leadership of Dominique Russell, the Ministry of Education is actively striving to make schools safer through collaboration with private entities. These alliances have led to the implementation of programs such as anger management and mentoring, specifically designed for students at risk. This approach is emblematic of the Ministry's commitment to proactive education and rehabilitation, as opposed to reactive punishment.

Leveraging Co-Curricular Activities for Youth Development

Further highlighting the Ministry's innovative approach, its Student Development Co-Curricular Activities initiative is set to launch. The objective is to offer students beneficial co-curricular and extracurricular opportunities, with the aim of guiding the youth towards a more positive direction. This initiative also includes increased access to counselling and restorative practices, reinforcing the Ministry's commitment to addressing the root causes of crime through education, rather than punitive measures.