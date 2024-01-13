en English
Education

Education Minister Debunks Mahama’s Critique of WASSCE Results

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:41 am EST
Education Minister Debunks Mahama's Critique of WASSCE Results

Former President John Dramani Mahama’s recent public critique of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results has elicited a robust response from the Education Minister. The contention, centering on the quality of education in the country, has stirred up a vigorous debate among stakeholders and the general public.

Minister Challenges Former President’s Claims

The Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, countered Mahama’s assertions vehemently. He presented compelling evidence and statistics to rebut the former President’s claims of a declining trend in the quality of education. The data put forth by the Minister showed an improvement in the WASSCE results over the past years, painting a different picture than what Mahama had suggested.

Progress in Pass Rates and Overall Performance

Dr. Adutwum highlighted the progress in pass rates and overall student performance in WASSCE. He attributed this upward trend to the various reforms and investments the government has made in the education sector. The Minister’s statement has drawn attention to the impact of these policy measures and raises questions about their long-term efficacy.

Reaffirming Government’s Commitment to Quality Education

The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of education for all students. He persuaded the public and stakeholders to rely on accurate data when assessing the educational system. The call is not only for transparency but also an appeal for trust in the government’s initiatives.

As the debate on the state of education continues to unfold, the focus remains firmly on the effectiveness of the government’s policies. The conflicting narratives offered by the two political figures serve as a reminder of the ongoing struggle to shape public opinion in matters of national importance.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

