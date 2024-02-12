Education Crisis and Political Manipulation: Northern Nigeria's Youth in Peril

Nigeria's Northern Youths: Caught Between Education Crisis and Political Manipulation

The Crisis of Out-of-School Children

Northern Nigeria is grappling with an alarming education crisis, with millions of children out of school. According to UNICEF, the region has the highest number of out-of-school children in the world, with 13.2 million children aged 5-14 not attending school. This grim reality is a ticking time bomb, as these children are vulnerable to exploitation and manipulation.

A Call to Resist Political Manipulation

The Arewa Youth Progressive Alliance (AYPA) has issued a stern warning to Northern Nigerian youths, cautioning them against being used as pawns in political power games. Inuwa Lawal Kaura, the group's spokesperson, drew chilling parallels to the chaos and devastation that engulfed Libya after its youth were manipulated for political gain.

"We must learn from history," Kaura emphasized, "and not allow ourselves to be used as tools of destruction."

Urgent Need for Government Action

AYPA has called on President Tinubu to address the widespread suffering in the country. Harsh taxation and forex policies have led to skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, pushing many into abject poverty. The group urged the government to take decisive action against hoarders of food items, who are exacerbating the economic hardships faced by the youth.

The youth empowerment and education are critical to preventing political manipulation and fostering a stable, prosperous future for Northern Nigeria. As Kaura poignantly stated, "Our youth are our future, and their exploitation is a threat to our collective survival."

This call to action underscores the urgent need for collective efforts to address the dual challenges of education and security. The youth of Northern Nigeria deserve better, and it is up to all of us to ensure they receive the opportunities and protection they need to thrive.

As AYPA's warning resonates across the region, the question remains: Will the political leaders prioritize service over personal gain, or will the youth continue to bear the brunt of their ambitions? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain – the future of Northern Nigeria hangs in the balance.