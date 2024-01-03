en English
ED’s Radar on Delhi and Jharkhand Chiefs Amid Rising Political Tensions

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
ED’s Radar on Delhi and Jharkhand Chiefs Amid Rising Political Tensions

Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, finds himself in the crosshairs of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) once again, amidst rising political tensions. This scenario has ignited a political firestorm, with various parties voicing their opinions and media outlets like ABP News offering extensive coverage. Concurrently, Jharkhand’s Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, might also be implicated in ED investigations in Jharkhand.

Kejriwal Evades ED Summons

Kejriwal has reportedly managed to dodge the third summons issued by the ED concerning the Delhi excise case. The first summons, which arrived on November 2nd, went unanswered, as did the second one. The allegations against the AAP chief stem from an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing discrepancies in the formulation and enforcement of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. Two senior AAP leaders are already under judicial custody in connection with the case.

Political War of Words Erupts

The AAP has vehemently denied the accusations, stating that they are baseless and suggesting the ED’s ulterior motive is to arrest Kejriwal and obstruct his election campaign. These allegations have resulted in heightened security around AAP’s office and have drawn support from various political leaders. The party maintains that Kejriwal will ‘act according to the law’ in response to the summons.

Legal Implications and Future Developments

If Kejriwal continues to evade the ED’s questioning, legal experts note that the agency can persist in issuing notices and potentially seek a non-bailable warrant against him.

In the midst of these developments, the INDIA Alliance’s scheduled meeting has been postponed, and Bihar’s Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, is expected to implement specific measures in response to this situation. On the national stage, Amit Shah’s announcement regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is likely to shape the forthcoming election agenda. The Adani-Hindenburg case is also under the spotlight, with a Supreme verdict anticipated and senior journalists sharing their viewpoints. In sports news, India’s cricket team experienced an unprecedented event, losing six wickets at the same score for the first time in Test cricket history. In a separate incident, Shrikanth Poojary, a Kar Sevak, has been apprehended in Karnataka for alleged involvement in the 1992 Ayodhya Babri Masjid demolition. Lastly, a UK-based girl reported an alarming incident in the metaverse, where her avatar was virtually ‘assaulted’ during an online game.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

