Edo State's PDP Denounces Ogie Vasco, Refutes Misleading Congress Claims

In an official statement, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has denounced Ogie Vasco's claim of being the State Publicity Secretary. The party's Assistant spokesman, Bolaji Ojebuoboh, clarified that Vasco had never been elected to this position and labeled him an impostor.

The PDP's denouncement comes on the heels of a statement Vasco issued, criticizing the party's recent ward delegate congress. The PDP, in response, affirmed the success, peace, and well-supervised nature of the congress. The supervision was carried out by a committee from the National Working Committee (NWC), led by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

Dispelling Misleading Claims

The party also refuted Vasco's claims regarding the handling of congress materials. According to the PDP, the materials were managed at the State Secretariat, countering Vasco's baseless allegations. Furthermore, the party dismissed Vasco's alignment with aspirants opposed to the congress, casting doubt on his role and intentions.

Despite these disruptions, the PDP expressed firm determination to overcome such destabilizing efforts. Drawing parallels with previous instances, the party recalled their resilience during the State House of Assembly election. Even with similar anti-party activities, the PDP managed to secure a majority of seats, solidifying its commitment to the democratic process.