en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Edo State’s Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Edo State’s Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections

As the 2024 governorship election in Edo State, Nigeria draws nearer, the lamentable state of roads across the 18 local councils becomes a gnawing issue. The poor infrastructure is rendering access to communities for campaigning a Herculean task for governorship aspirants. The predicament has snowballed into a political slugfest, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hurling accusations at the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government for neglecting federal roads in the state.

Political Blame Game

The incumbent Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and the PDP have fingered the federal government as the culprit behind the hardship faced by travelers and commuters. In stark contrast, the APC refutes these allegations, laying the responsibility of the road conditions squarely on Obaseki’s shoulders. The tug-of-war over accountability has mired the political landscape in a dense fog of controversy.

Impacting Election Logistics

The deteriorating roads may also cast a shadow on the distribution of election materials by the National Electoral Commission (INEC). The possibility of this logistical nightmare could potentially fuel voter apathy, dampening the democratic spirit. The worst-affected locale is Edo Central, a region that has only seen one governor since 1999 and is expected to produce the next one, based on an unwritten zoning formula.

Assurances Amid Tumult

Obaseki has pledged to overhaul more local roads post the rainy season, a promise that hangs in the balance. The APC state chairman, on the other hand, assures federal government intervention. The woeful conditions have led to the dismissal of local government heads for disregarding directives, causing widespread disruptions and hazards, thereby escalating the issue.

The approaching election, coupled with the road predicament, has added a volatile mix to the political cauldron in Edo State. As the stakeholders spar over the blame and solutions, the citizens continue to bear the brunt of the poor infrastructure. The outcome of this crisis could not only impact the election but also shape the future of governance in Edo State.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Leadway Health and PTD Launch Comprehensive Health Insurance for Nigerian Tanker Drivers

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Jigawa State Governor Affirms Commitment to Education, Considers University Upgrade for Birnin Kudu Government College

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

TGnews Excellence Awards 2024: Honoring Leadership, Merit and Unsung Heroes

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Woman Begins New Year with Surprise Triplets, Appeals for Aid

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Justice Izuako at 70: A Call for Judiciary Independence ...
@Law · 6 mins
Justice Izuako at 70: A Call for Judiciary Independence ...
heart comment 0
Former NIMASA Boss Calls for Better Security for Nigerian Fishing Trawlers

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Former NIMASA Boss Calls for Better Security for Nigerian Fishing Trawlers
Oba Aremu Appeals to Federal Government Following Gas Explosion

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Oba Aremu Appeals to Federal Government Following Gas Explosion
AI Evolution: Nigeria Urged to Implement Regulatory Measures

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

AI Evolution: Nigeria Urged to Implement Regulatory Measures
Ebonyi South Stakeholders Forum Backs Abaa-Okorie for Senatorial Re-run

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Ebonyi South Stakeholders Forum Backs Abaa-Okorie for Senatorial Re-run
Latest Headlines
World News
From Industrial Growth to Sporting Glory: A Tale of Anniston
30 seconds
From Industrial Growth to Sporting Glory: A Tale of Anniston
Leadway Health and PTD Launch Comprehensive Health Insurance for Nigerian Tanker Drivers
30 seconds
Leadway Health and PTD Launch Comprehensive Health Insurance for Nigerian Tanker Drivers
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
45 seconds
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Commits to Resolving Disputes Between Andhra & Tamil Nadu Fishermen
46 seconds
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Commits to Resolving Disputes Between Andhra & Tamil Nadu Fishermen
Krysten Anderson: Steering Her Way into Monster Jam History
47 seconds
Krysten Anderson: Steering Her Way into Monster Jam History
Trey Hendrickson's Historic Season Amidst Bengals' Underperforming Defense
51 seconds
Trey Hendrickson's Historic Season Amidst Bengals' Underperforming Defense
Zimbabwe's Democracy on Edge: A Dive into the Country's Political Tension
1 min
Zimbabwe's Democracy on Edge: A Dive into the Country's Political Tension
Idaho Power Proposes Land Transfer: Public Hearing Scheduled
1 min
Idaho Power Proposes Land Transfer: Public Hearing Scheduled
Arizona Diamondbacks Bolster Roster with Tucker Barnhart and Logan Allen
2 mins
Arizona Diamondbacks Bolster Roster with Tucker Barnhart and Logan Allen
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
41 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 hour
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app