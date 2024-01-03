Edo State’s Crumbling Infrastructure: A Political Chessboard Ahead of 2024 Elections

As the 2024 governorship election in Edo State, Nigeria draws nearer, the lamentable state of roads across the 18 local councils becomes a gnawing issue. The poor infrastructure is rendering access to communities for campaigning a Herculean task for governorship aspirants. The predicament has snowballed into a political slugfest, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hurling accusations at the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government for neglecting federal roads in the state.

Political Blame Game

The incumbent Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and the PDP have fingered the federal government as the culprit behind the hardship faced by travelers and commuters. In stark contrast, the APC refutes these allegations, laying the responsibility of the road conditions squarely on Obaseki’s shoulders. The tug-of-war over accountability has mired the political landscape in a dense fog of controversy.

Impacting Election Logistics

The deteriorating roads may also cast a shadow on the distribution of election materials by the National Electoral Commission (INEC). The possibility of this logistical nightmare could potentially fuel voter apathy, dampening the democratic spirit. The worst-affected locale is Edo Central, a region that has only seen one governor since 1999 and is expected to produce the next one, based on an unwritten zoning formula.

Assurances Amid Tumult

Obaseki has pledged to overhaul more local roads post the rainy season, a promise that hangs in the balance. The APC state chairman, on the other hand, assures federal government intervention. The woeful conditions have led to the dismissal of local government heads for disregarding directives, causing widespread disruptions and hazards, thereby escalating the issue.

The approaching election, coupled with the road predicament, has added a volatile mix to the political cauldron in Edo State. As the stakeholders spar over the blame and solutions, the citizens continue to bear the brunt of the poor infrastructure. The outcome of this crisis could not only impact the election but also shape the future of governance in Edo State.