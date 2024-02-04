Edo State Ward Congress Boycotted by PDP Faction Amidst Internal Strife

In an unexpected turn of events, nine aspirants from a faction of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), the Edo PDP Legacy Group, have boycotted the Ward Congress in Edo State, Nigeria. This event was intended to elect delegates for the upcoming governorship primary. The group that boycotted the event is loyal to Chief Dan Orbih, the National Vice Chairman of the party in the South-South region.

The protesting group dispatched a letter of withdrawal to the party's Acting National Chairman. In it, they aired their grievances concerning the process and the composition of the election conductors. Notable figures among the protesting aspirants include Deputy Governor Comrade Philip Shaibu and several other high-profile individuals.

Adding to the turmoil, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State abdicated his position as the chairman of the congress committee. This action paved the way for the Vice Chairman and Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah to step in and take charge.

Boycott and Success

Despite the boycott from the Edo PDP Legacy Group and Makinde's withdrawal, Governor Mbah and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State underlined the high turnout and overall success of the congresses in various wards. Obaseki went so far as to downplay the internal crisis and Makinde's withdrawal.

Continuing, he expressed confidence in the credibility of the election process and the unity of the party. He underlined the increased political participation since his transition from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP. Governor Obaseki suggested that the party would not be derailed by the internal conflict, indicating a strong resolve to maintain unity and move forward.