Edo State Police Reinvent Security Measures for Political Primaries After APC Election Violence

In the wake of the chaos that unfurled during the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s delegate primary election in Edo State, a newfound resolution has been embraced by the local police force, marking a pivotal shift in how political party delegate elections are perceived and managed. This decision underscores an urgent call to action to mitigate violence and uphold the sanctity of democratic processes.

The recent disturbances that marred the APC's delegate primary election, resulting in injuries and raising alarms over the safety of participants and the integrity of the electoral process, have prompted a stern response from the Edo State Police Command. SP Chidi Nwabuzor, the Command's spokesperson, articulated a clear stance, indicating that such elections cannot be dismissed as mere internal party affairs. The underlying message is unambiguous – the potential for violence is a threat to public safety, demanding rigorous oversight and intervention from law enforcement agencies.

In light of these events, the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, are ramping up their preparedness for the upcoming primaries, including the APC's continuation of its previously inconclusive election and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s delegate election. The Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Funsho Adegboye, has made appeals for peaceful and lawful conduct, emphasizing that violence will not be tolerated. He has issued directives to arrest anyone found instigating disturbances, signaling a robust approach to ensuring the elections proceed without further incidents.

Ensuring a Peaceful Process

Amidst the heightened security measures, specific instructions have been given to media operatives covering the elections to wear identification, a move aimed at ensuring accountability and safety among journalists. Furthermore, it has been clarified that members of state security vigilante groups are not permitted at election venues, as they do not form part of the official security detail. This delineation of roles and responsibilities is part of a broader strategy to maintain order and prevent any unauthorized interference in the electoral process.

The police's proactive steps are a testament to their commitment to safeguarding democracy and protecting lives and property. By taking a firm stand against violence and ensuring a comprehensive security presence at election venues, the Edo State Police Command is setting a precedent for how political events should be secured in a manner that respects the rights and safety of all involved.

The unfolding situation in Edo State serves as a case study for other regions in Nigeria, highlighting the importance of vigilance, preparedness, and collaboration among security agencies, political parties, and the public to ensure that electoral activities are conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner. As the political landscape continues to evolve, the lessons learned from these incidents will undoubtedly influence future approaches to managing and securing political party elections across the country.

With the APC's appeal process still underway, spearheaded by Senator Monday Okpebholo's contestation of the primary election results, the spotlight remains on Edo State. The outcome of this appeal, and the subsequent actions taken by the police and other stakeholders, will be closely watched as indicators of Nigeria's commitment to transparent, fair, and violence-free elections.