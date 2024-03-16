Edo State PDP Chairman Tony Aziegbemi Kidnapped: Urgent Call for Action

Edo State's political climate was thrust into uncertainty late Friday evening when Tony Aziegbemi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, was abducted by unknown gunmen. The incident occurred on Idaro Street off Country Home Road, Benin City, as Aziegbemi was returning home from a meeting at the Government House around 11 pm.

Abduction Details and Immediate Response

The driver, a firsthand witness to the abduction, recounted the harrowing experience. He said, "When we left the Government House heading home at about 11 pm, I noticed a car trailing us. Deciding to divert, we were soon overtaken and blocked by the assailants at a speed breaker." He described how the gunmen brandished their weapons, forcing Aziegbemi into their vehicle and driving off, leaving the chairman's car abandoned along Sapele Road. The incident has spurred a swift response from law enforcement, with Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirming the kidnapping. The Commissioner of Police has since directed tactical teams to pursue the kidnappers, hoping for Aziegbemi's safe recovery.

Political Implications and Community Reaction

This kidnapping comes on the heels of the PDP's governorship primary, which saw Asue Ighodalo emerge as the party's candidate for the upcoming September 21, 2024, governorship election. Aziegbemi's abduction has not only shocked members of the PDP but has also raised concerns across the political spectrum in Edo State. Onlookers and top government officials were seen gathering at the scene, reflecting the widespread alarm and the potential ramifications for political stability in the region.

Law Enforcement and Public Appeal

The law enforcement's commitment to rescuing Aziegbemi highlights the gravity of the situation. SP Chidi Nwabuzor's statement underscores the urgency and the collaborative effort required to address this crime. The community and political leaders alike await further developments, hoping for the safe return of the PDP chairman. Meanwhile, the incident has reignited discussions on security measures and the protection of public figures in volatile regions.

The abduction of Tony Aziegbemi sends ripples through the heart of Edo State, challenging the security apparatus and political unity. As efforts to locate and rescue Aziegbemi intensify, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the threats facing political leaders and the imperative for enhanced security strategies. The coming days will be crucial in determining the outcome of this distressing episode and its impact on the political landscape of Edo State.