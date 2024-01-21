Edo State Labour Party Aspirants Challenge High Governorship Election Form Fees

In a recent turn of events, Prince Egbe Omorodion, a prominent figure within the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State, along with three other aspirants, has voiced concerns over the steep N30 million fee for governorship election forms. Omorodion, who also holds the position of Chairman of LP in the United Kingdom, is urging for a critical review of this fee structure, warning of the potential repercussions it could have on the political landscape.

A Call for Fairness in Politics

The appeal is rooted in the belief that the high cost of these forms may act as a barrier to those with noble intentions but limited financial resources. Omorodion stressed the importance of a political environment that encourages participation from individuals who truly wish to serve their communities, rather than one that prioritizes financial capacity over genuine intent.

Unwanted Monetization of Politics

The high fee, according to the aspirants, risks excluding genuine voices from the political discourse, promoting a culture of money-driven politics which they believe is not in the best interest of the democratic process. They argue that the sale of forms should not serve as a fundraising mechanism for the party, but instead should facilitate a fair and open platform for political participation.

Disparity in Election Form Fees

The aspirants also point to the wide disparity in form costs across different states, comparing the N30 million fee in Edo State with the N15 million fee in Imo State. This stark contrast raises questions about the justification for such high fees in Edo State and further strengthens the argument for a review of the current fee structure.

In a bid to address these concerns, the group plans to consolidate their stance in an upcoming meeting on Monday, following which they intend to communicate their concerns to the LP hierarchy. While Omorodion acknowledged that the party is still active following Peter Obi's loss in the presidential election, he admitted that they are yet to identify a candidate with the same level of impact.