Edo State Gubernatorial Race: 16 Parties Prepare for Primaries as INEC Urges Adherence to Rules

As Nigeria gears up for the Edo State gubernatorial race in September 2024, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that 16 political parties have officially notified it of their intent to conduct primary elections. This development adheres to the stipulations of the Electoral Act 2022, which mandates parties to inform the commission at least 21 days before their primaries.

The parties, including heavyweights like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have shared their preferred modes and dates for the primaries. INEC's National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Sam Olumekun, confirmed this in a statement released earlier today.

According to the electoral timetable, the primaries are set to occur between February 1st and February 24th of this year. INEC has emphasized that all primaries must take place within Edo State, cautioning against any postponement, venue changes, or alterations to the delegates' list. These changes, INEC warns, could lead to a high number of pre-election litigations.

Navigating the Electoral Maze

The commission has underscored the importance of adherence to the established rules to ensure a smooth electoral process. It has published the schedule of party primaries on its website and social media platforms for public information.

"We urge all parties to conduct their primaries in an atmosphere of peace, devoid of rancor and acrimony," Olumekun said. "This will go a long way in reducing pre-election litigations and ensuring a smooth electoral process."

The upcoming gubernatorial race in Edo State is shaping up to be a fiercely contested one, with 16 parties vying for a chance to lead the state. As the primaries approach, Nigerians and the international community will be watching closely to see how the political landscape unfolds.