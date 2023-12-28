en English
Economy

Edo State Governorship Aspirant Pledges to Eradicate Poverty and Unemployment

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:13 am EST
Edo State Governorship Aspirant Pledges to Eradicate Poverty and Unemployment

Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, an aspirant in the upcoming Edo State governorship election, has emphatically committed to eradicating poverty and unemployment in the state. The pledge was made during his declaration of intent to run for governor in Fugar, Ward 1, of the Etsako Central Local Government Area. He is running under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Accusations Against Current Administration

Agbomhere criticized the current administration led by Governor Godwin Obaseki for fostering a climate of poverty, unemployment, and lack of industrialization. He attributed these issues to corrupt and disorganized leadership. Furthermore, he accused Obaseki of intending to impose an unpopular candidate to perpetuate this ineffective governance.

Agbomhere’s Plan for Change

Agbomhere’s plan for change hinges on leveraging his experience in academics, media, strategic leadership, and international networks. His aim is to bring about economic prosperity through job creation and foreign direct investment. He urged the citizens to resist any attempts to install incapable leaders and emphasized the need for innovative leadership to transform the troubling state of affairs in Edo State.

Competition and Future Prospects

A frontline governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress and a former candidate of the party in the 2020 Edo governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu, has also established his intention to re-contest. He narrowly lost to Obaseki in the 2020 election. He blamed the party’s loss on some powerful APC governors outside the state who ensured that the party lost the election to the Peoples Democratic Party. He commended the party’s decision to throw open the governorship ticket and noted that a party in opposition should not be talking about zoning but should be concerned about securing victory.

Economy Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

