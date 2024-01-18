Edo State Government Shuts Down 108 Health Facilities for Non-compliance

Edo State government, home to approximately 5,000 registered health facilities, has announced the closure of 108 of them within the last six months, following a series of failed quality assurance checks.

Advertisment

The closures, which are part of a larger effort to maintain high standards in healthcare and protect the wellbeing of the citizenry, were disclosed by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Samuel Alli, at a press briefing.

The government is now diligently working on creating a digitized database. This move is designed to facilitate easier assessment and evaluation of health facilities.

Such a tool will not only streamline the regulatory process but also act as a bulwark against the practice of quackery in the health sector.