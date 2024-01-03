en English
Nigeria

Edo State Government Halts Construction at Police Officers’ Mess

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
Edo State Government Halts Construction at Police Officers' Mess

In an unprecedented move, the Edo State Government in Nigeria has forcefully halted the construction of new stalls at the Police Officers’ Mess, located on Ikpokpan Road in Benin City. The state’s Ministry of Physical Planning, Housing, Urban and Regional Development issued a decisive statement, explaining that the constructions were not in possession of the necessary state approvals.

Enforcement of Building Regulations

Enabulele Henry, the Director of Physical Planning and Development Control, spearheaded the enforcement team to the construction site. He underscored that the ongoing building activities were in stark violation of the state’s building regulations. Henry clarified that the state holds the authority to regulate the siting of buildings and had previously paused construction work on December 6 due to emerging concerns.

Distortion of the Government Reserved Area Plan

Particularly troubling were issues regarding the distortion of the Government Reserved Area (GRA) plan and the illegal conversion of government land allocated for police relaxation into commercial property. There were increasing fears that the heightened commercial activity would exacerbate traffic congestion, particularly impacting the Third Junction.

Failure to Provide Building Approvals

The construction team had previously been directed to furnish building approvals to the Ministry, a directive they failed to comply with, leading to the current enforcement action. This firm approach by the Edo State Government underscores its commitment to uphold building regulations and to protect public land from unauthorized commercialization.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

