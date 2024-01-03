Edo State Deputy Governor: Ready to Lead

Edo State’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has declared his intention to run for the role of governor in the 2024 State Governorship election. He possesses an unshakeable belief that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) can only secure a win if he is on the ballot paper. Shaibu’s confidence springs from his conviction that he has all the necessary attributes to lead the state, including content, quality, and experience.

The Power of Dialogue and Divine Guidance

Before publicizing his ambition, Shaibu engaged in extensive consultations and pursued divine guidance through prayer. His decision, he maintains, is a divine calling, a clear signal to fulfill his aspiration. The Deputy Governor’s relationship with Governor Godwin Obaseki, however, holds a layer of complexity. Governor Obaseki has his distinct plans for the election, but Shaibu remains undaunted. Shaibu’s warning to the PDP, that only he can lead them to victory, underscores his determination.

Zoning and the Quest for Fair Representation

Delving into the contentious issue of zoning, Shaibu emphasizes that Edo North, his home region, deserves a chance at governance. He points out that the PDP has historically shown preference for Edo South and Central in governorship tickets. So far, Edo North has had only one governor, Adams Oshiomhole, whose election was the result of judicial intervention. Shaibu sees the rotation of governorship as secondary to competence, echoing his belief that he is the ideal candidate for the PDP.

A Leader Ready to Hit the Ground Running

Shaibu’s readiness to assume the governance mantle is unwavering. He promises an immediate start to governance if elected, with prompt appointments and policy implementations. He also proposes a shift in approach towards the private sector, seeking to attract private investments instead of using state funds for private ventures. His experience and deep understanding of both public and private sector governance make him confident about his ability to lead Edo State without requiring on-the-job learning.

Despite past conflicts, Shaibu acknowledges Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor, as his political mentor. He expresses remorse over his choice of words during their political differences. His ambition, Shaibu insists, is driven by a divine cause to take Edo State to the next level. The Deputy Governor’s relationship with Oshiomhole remains an intriguing subplot in the unfolding political drama.