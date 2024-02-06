Edo State Advocacy Group Calls for Continuity of Obaseki's Policies

The Heartbeat Professional Association, an advocacy body in Edo State, has urged citizens to vote for the People's Democratic Party's (PDP) candidate in the upcoming 2024 governorship election, advocating for a continuation of the development policies initiated by outgoing Governor Obaseki. The group's call is rooted in the noteworthy achievements of Obaseki's administration, particularly in sectors such as infrastructure and socio-economic development.

Obaseki's Legacy

Detailed in the group's statement, represented by its public relations officer Barr. Fidelis Osa Usenbor, are the strides taken by Governor Obaseki's administration in the reconstruction of roads, with the 20km Iyekogba road as a standout accomplishment. The statement also lauds the advancements in internet connectivity, underscored by the extensive installation of fiber optic cables.

Advancements in Education

Education has been a key focus area for the current government, as indicated by the recruitment of over a thousand new teachers and the introduction of computer-based learning in public schools. The group also mentions the Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy's transformative impact on state workers.

Call for Continuity

The Heartbeat Professional Association warns about the potential risks if the continuity of these progressive policies is not maintained. The group emphasizes that the progress made over the past eight years could be at risk of being dismantled without seamless continuation.

Meanwhile, Hon Dennis Idahosa, an aspiring governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has pledged to review the loans incurred by the outgoing Obaseki's administration. Idahosa promises autonomy for local government areas, financial aid for women, and job creation through foreign investors.