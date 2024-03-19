Edo PDP Chairman Kidnapping: Police Vow Swift Rescue Amid Intensified Patrols

Following the unexpected kidnapping of Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, the Edo State Police Command, led by Commissioner Funsho Adegboye, has escalated its efforts to ensure his swift and safe return. Seized by armed assailants late Friday night, Aziegbemi's abduction has sparked a significant law enforcement operation, with the police combing through creeks and dense forests in a bid to track down the kidnappers.

Immediate Response and Ongoing Operations

In response to Aziegbemi's abduction, the Edo State Police Command has significantly intensified patrols, particularly focusing on challenging terrains such as creeks and thickets around the Ologbo, Obayantor, and surrounding areas. Adegboye, in discussions with journalists, emphasized the comprehensive nature of these patrols, assuring the public of the police's determination to rescue Aziegbemi unharmed. The operation not only underscores the police's commitment to Aziegbemi's case but also highlights the wider issue of kidnapping in the region, prompting a robust law enforcement response.

Equal Treatment for All Victims

Amidst concerns and discussions about the prioritization of victims, Commissioner Adegboye has been explicit in his approach to handling crime and victimhood. Stressing an egalitarian approach, he noted that the police do not discriminate in their efforts, valuing each victim's safety equally. This stance is particularly poignant in a state grappling with various security challenges, including high-profile kidnappings. Governor Godwin Obaseki's support of these police initiatives further exemplifies the government's commitment to combating crime comprehensively, without bias towards victim profile.

Collaborative Efforts and Community Support

The search for Aziegbemi is not an isolated effort; it represents a broader collaboration among various security agencies in the state. This multi-agency operation is indicative of the serious approach being taken to address kidnapping and other forms of violent crime in Edo State. Community involvement and support have also been pivotal, with locals providing valuable information that aids in the narrowing down of search areas. Such cooperation is essential in fostering a secure environment and ensuring the success of police operations.

The kidnapping of Dr. Tony Aziegbemi has not only mobilized a significant law enforcement response but has also brought the issue of kidnapping in Edo State into sharp focus. The ongoing efforts to ensure his safe return are a testament to the police's resolve in combating crime. As the search continues, the community's collective hope for Aziegbemi's swift rescue remains undimmed, underlining the importance of unity and cooperation in the face of adversity.