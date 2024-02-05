Edo PDP Annuls Election Following Abduction of Electoral Officers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state has taken the decisive step to annul the ward delegates election in Etsako Central, following the reported abduction of nine electoral officers. Mr Tony Aziegbemi, the state PDP chairman, publicly announced the cancellation, a decision influenced by the guidance of the delegates congress committee led by Gov. Peter Mbah.

Aziegbemi assured that this cancellation will not affect the upcoming PDP governorship primaries, scheduled for February 22. He justified the move by highlighting the relatively small number of Etsako Central delegates, a mere 31 out of the state's total of 594 delegates. He indicated that their absence would not substantially influence the primary election's outcome.

Concern for Kidnapped Officers' Safety

The chairman emphasized the party's deep concern for the kidnapped individuals' safety and called for collective prayers for their safe return. The party urged for a swift investigation into the incident and the immediate release of the affected officers.

Aziegbemi also addressed the governorship aspirants within the party who might be dissatisfied with the situation. He advised them to seek resolution through the appeal panel and to be considerate in their criticisms to avoid tarnishing the party's reputation. He reiterated that the decision was made in the interest of the safety of the electoral officers, underscoring the importance the PDP places on human lives over political gain.