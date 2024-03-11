Edo North PDP Members Protest Impeachment Move Against Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu

Hundreds of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Edo North senatorial district staged a peaceful protest to denounce the Edo State House of Assembly's decision to issue an impeachment notice against Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu. The demonstrators, comprising supporters, grassroots mobilizers, and admirers of the embattled deputy governor, expressed their discontent with what they perceive as politically motivated allegations.

Frivolous Allegations and Political Motivation

The protesters, led by the Edo North PDP Rescue Movement (ENREM), gathered at Jattu Junction in Etsako West Local Government and marched through the area's major streets. They carried placards bearing inscriptions such as "We say no to the impeachment of Philip Shaibu" and "Shaibu should be rewarded for his loyalty, not persecuted," among others. The spokesperson for the protesters, Hon Festus Owu, criticized the allegations against Shaibu as frivolous and condemned the involvement of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the impeachment proceedings.

Call for Party Unity and Leadership Accountability

Owu emphasized the inherent right of Shaibu to declare his intention to run for governor and called for party cohesion and addressing internal conflicts. He warned against returning the state to the era of godfatherism and urged all stakeholders to prioritize peace and collaboration. Additionally, Owu called out the leadership of the PDP National Working Committee for their silence on the impeachment plot, labeling it as suspicious and unacceptable.

Appeal to State House of Assembly

The protesters urged the Edo State House of Assembly to focus on providing good legislative governance rather than engaging in fruitless ventures of impeachment. They implored Speaker Blessing Agbebaku to heed the voice of reason and work in the interest of the people who elected him. Owu emphasized the importance of peace and collaboration in winning the forthcoming governorship election and called for collective efforts to address the state's challenges.