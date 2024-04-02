Edo Land Dispute Escalates: Oke Oroma Residents Flee, Seek Gov Obaseki's Intervention

Frightened residents of Oke Oroma in Ikpoba Okha, Edo State, have abandoned their homes due to ongoing disputes and attacks from neighboring Amagba community, pleading for Governor Godwin Obaseki's intervention.

The conflict, exacerbated by a land acquisition by the state for a new city development, has led to loss of lives and properties, with both communities pointing fingers at each other.

Roots of the Conflict

The dispute reignited following Governor Obaseki's 2020 land acquisition near Benin City, intended to boost local economies but instead reopened historical wounds. The construction of a connecting road brought to the forefront the unresolved boundary crisis between Oke Oroma and Amagba, with both communities suffering casualties over the years. Despite interventions from the state government and the Oba of Benin, peace remains elusive.

Representatives from Oke Oroma accuse the Amagba community of repeated aggression since 2012, culminating in devastating attacks in 2023 that forced residents to flee. They allege that Amagba's actions, including land sales and violent invasions, have displaced many, destroying homes and livelihoods. Oke Oroma's appeals for peace have included police, DSS, and military interventions, yet safety and return remain uncertain.

Amagba's Counterclaims

Conversely, Amagba leaders assert their rightful ownership of the land, accusing Oke Oroma of aggression and denying the existence of the village as an autonomous entity. They attribute the conflict to external instigators seeking to profit from land grabs, emphasizing their community's historical ties to the land. Despite the ongoing investigation by security agencies, Amagba insists on the legitimacy of their claims and actions.

As this land dispute in Edo State continues to unfold, the desperate plea of Oke Oroma's residents to governmental and traditional authorities highlights the urgent need for a lasting resolution.

The conflict not only threatens the well-being of community members but also poses significant challenges to regional development and security. Stakeholders are called upon to bridge divisions and foster a sustainable peace that allows for the return and rebuilding of displaced communities.