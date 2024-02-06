Edo Guber: PDP Clears All Ten Aspirants for Upcoming Primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has taken a significant stride towards the upcoming Governorship election. The PDP Governorship Screening Committee, under the leadership of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, has awarded green signals to all ten aspirants who presented themselves for the screening process. This crucial procedure took place on Monday, setting the stage for a keenly contested primary.

A Unanimous Clearance

In a show of unity and political maturity, the PDP National Organising Secretary, Capt. Umar Bature (Retd.), issued clearance certificates to eight of the aspirants at the party's National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday. This move further solidifies the PDP's commitment to a fair and transparent electoral process. Reconfirming the clearance, Capt. Bature conveyed via text message that all ten aspirants had been cleared.

One Aspirant Absent

However, amidst the celebration, one aspirant was notably absent. Balogun Sunday, who had paid a hefty sum of N5 million to express his interest in the gubernatorial race, failed to attend the screening. His absence is attributed to his failure to purchase the nomination forms, a mandatory requirement for the screening process. The names and details of the other nine aspirants remain undisclosed, adding a layer of suspense to the PDP's primary race.

Gearing Up for the Primary

With the screening process concluded, the focus now shifts to the PDP's primary. The intricacies of the primary election, the number of wards, local governments, and delegates involved, remain under wraps. Nonetheless, the party's decision to clear all aspirants, despite some grievances and the cancellation of election results in one local government area due to an abduction incident, indicates its determination to ensure a democratic and inclusive primary.