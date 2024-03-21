Edo Governorship Election 2024: 8 Parties Risk Missing INEC Nomination Deadline

With the Edo State Governorship Election looming on September 21, 2024, the clock is ticking for political parties to nominate their candidates. Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), highlighted the urgency of the situation in a recent meeting with media organizations in Abuja, revealing that eight out of the 18 political parties have yet to submit their candidates' details through INEC's dedicated portal, with only three days remaining until the March 24, 2024 deadline.

Urgency as Deadline Approaches

INEC's strict adherence to electoral timelines underscores the importance of this deadline. With 10 parties having successfully submitted their nominations, the remaining eight face the risk of being left out of the electoral race if they fail to comply by 6 pm on Sunday, March 24, 2024. This deadline is critical, as the portal will automatically shut down, preventing any further submissions. Following this, INEC plans to publish the personal particulars of the candidates on March 31, 2024, a move aimed at promoting transparency and allowing for public scrutiny.

Ondo State Primaries on the Horizon

Attention is also turning towards the Ondo State Governorship election, with political parties scheduled to commence their primaries in the coming two weeks. Of the 19 parties, 17 have expressed their intention to participate, highlighting the vibrant political engagement across the states. Prof. Yakubu urged the media to report on these primaries with diligence, emphasizing their critical role in the democratic process. These primaries set the stage for the elections, determining the candidates who will eventually vie for votes in the main electoral contest.

Combating Misinformation

In the era of rampant fake news, Prof. Yakubu called for greater openness and transparency to counteract misinformation. He praised the media's role in this battle, urging continued partnership and responsible reporting, especially concerning electoral activities. This approach not only informs the electorate but also safeguards the integrity of the electoral process, ensuring that voters make informed decisions at the ballot box.

As the deadline rapidly approaches, the tension among the political parties and their potential candidates builds. This period before the election is crucial, not just for the parties involved but for the democratic process as a whole. It highlights the importance of preparation, timely action, and the adherence to electoral guidelines set by INEC. The coming days will be telling, potentially impacting the political landscape of Edo State and setting precedents for future elections.