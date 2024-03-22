Edo Deputy Governor Shaibu Challenges Impeachment Move, Serves Summons to Obaseki and Assembly

In a dramatic turn of events, Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu has initiated legal action to halt the impeachment proceedings against him, successfully serving Governor Godwin Obaseki and the state House of Assembly with originating summons. This move comes after the Federal High Court in Abuja refused an oral application to stop the impeachment, citing failure to serve the principal actors as required by law.

Legal Battle Intensifies

With the political climate in Edo State reaching a boiling point, Deputy Governor Shaibu, facing accusations of perjury and leaking government secrets, took a decisive step on Friday by ensuring the delivery of the summons despite initial resistance. The court's decision to allow substituted service has opened a new chapter in this political saga, underscoring the intensifying struggle between Shaibu and the forces pushing for his removal.

Political Tensions Escalate

The impeachment process, initiated on March 5, has not only threatened Shaibu's position but also exposed the deep rifts within the Edo State political landscape. Amidst these tensions, calls for restraint and dialogue have emerged, with Shaibu's allies urging the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party to intervene and restore sanity. This legal maneuver by Shaibu has added a layer of complexity to the already fraught political situation, highlighting the lengths to which he is willing to go to fight for his position.

Implications for Edo State Politics

As the case is set to be heard on April 15, the outcome could have far-reaching implications for the political dynamics in Edo State. This confrontation between the deputy governor and the state machinery underscores the fragility of political alliances and the potential for legal battles to shape the state's governance. With both sides entrenched in their positions, the coming weeks are poised to be a critical period for Edo State, as the judiciary becomes the latest battleground in this high-stakes political conflict.