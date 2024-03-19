Edo Assembly Directs Chief Judge to Probe Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu's Allegations

The Edo State House of Assembly, in a significant political move, has directed the Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, to establish a seven-man committee to investigate Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu over allegations of gross misconduct. This directive follows a resolution passed during a plenary session, where 19 out of 24 members voted in favor, signaling a potential shift in the state's political dynamics.

Impeachment Proceedings Begin

Initiating impeachment proceedings on March 5, the Assembly accused Shaibu of perjury and leaking confidential government information, marking a turbulent phase in Edo State's governance. Despite attempts to serve the impeachment notice directly, Shaibu's absence from the state necessitated a substituted service, executed through publication in three national dailies on March 12. This move underscores the deepening rift between Shaibu and Governor Godwin Obaseki, with the deputy governor's gubernatorial ambitions believed to be a central point of contention.

Constitutional Provisions and Assembly's Motion

Under the spotlight is the adherence to constitutional provisions, specifically Section 188 Subsections 3 and 4, which govern the impeachment process. The Assembly's action, propelled by the Majority Leader Charity Aiguobarueghan's motion, underscores the legislative body's determination to address the allegations against Shaibu promptly. Despite Shaibu's failure to respond within the given timeframe, the Assembly's decision to proceed with the investigation highlights the procedural commitments outlined in Nigeria's constitution.

Political Implications and Shaibu's Defense

This development is set against a backdrop of political maneuvering and alliances within Edo State's political landscape. Shaibu's supporters argue that the impeachment efforts are politically motivated, aimed at undermining his gubernatorial aspirations. Meanwhile, Shaibu's denial of evading the impeachment notice and claims of absence from the state since March 3 add layers of complexity to the unfolding political drama. The Assembly's resolution and the forthcoming investigation by the appointed committee are poised to have significant ramifications for Edo State's governance and political equilibrium.

As the Edo State House of Assembly moves forward with its directive to the Chief Judge, the implications of this investigation extend beyond the immediate political future of Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu. This episode not only tests the resilience of the state's political institutions but also sets a precedent for handling allegations of misconduct within the highest echelons of state governance. The outcome of this investigation could redefine political alignments and power dynamics in Edo State, underscoring the intricate balance between political ambitions and accountability.