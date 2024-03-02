Edo APC Crisis Intensifies as Lawmaker Seeks Arrest of Party Leaders Over Threats

In an escalating dispute within the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), tensions have risen as Congressman Billy Osawaru calls for the arrest of party chairman Jarrett Tenebe and secretary Peter Uwadiae-Igbinigie, citing grave threats to his and his family's safety. This development follows the contentious APC governorship primaries, whose aftermath has splintered the party's unity and raised serious security concerns for dissenting members.

The root of this conflict traces back to the APC governorship primaries held on February 17 and 22, which concluded in a tangled mess of claims to the party's gubernatorial ticket. The discord saw three aspirants—Dennis Idahosa, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and Anamero Dekeri Sunday—being declared winners by different factions within the party.

This confusion led to the National Working Committee (NWC) labeling the primary inconclusive and scheduling a follow-up primary, which eventually favored Senator Okpebholo. Amidst these proceedings, allegations of candidate imposition and lack of procedural integrity have surfaced, underscoring a deep-seated power struggle within the party echelons, further exacerbated by external pressures and historical rivalries.

Legal and Security Entanglements

The fallout from the disputed primaries has not only polarized party members but has also dragged the party into legal and security dilemmas. Congressman Osawaru's petition to the Inspector-General of Police, highlighted in his 'Complaints: Harassment and threat to life', underscores the dangerous escalation from political disagreement to personal safety threats. Despite these serious allegations, the accused party officials have dismissed the claims, with the state publicity secretary, Peter Uwadiae, indicating no awareness of police invitation or the gravity of the accusations.

This ordeal presents a critical juncture for the APC in Edo State, spotlighting the challenges of internal democracy and the potential repercussions on the broader electoral landscape. The party's ability to navigate these tumultuous waters, reconcile its members, and present a united front in the upcoming gubernatorial election will be paramount. Furthermore, this situation raises pertinent questions about the sanctity of democratic processes within political parties in Nigeria and the mechanisms in place to protect members from undue harassment or threats stemming from internal disputes.