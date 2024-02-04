Edo 2024 Election: APC Aspirant, Agbomhere, Pledges to Uphold Rule of Law

In a move that highlights the political tension in Nigeria's Edo State, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, a governorship aspirant from the All Progressives Congress (APC), has pledged to swear in eight Judges designated by the National Judicial Council (NJC) if he secures victory in the 2024 election. This commitment comes in stark contrast to the actions of the current Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who has been accused of violating the 1999 Constitution for failing to swear in the recommended judges.

Agbomhere argues that Obaseki's refusal to swear in the judges amounts to a disregard for the rule of law and the principle of separation of powers. The governorship aspirant didn't mince words, labeling the judiciary as an essential arm of government. He emphasized that his adherence to the rule of law is non-negotiable, vowing that his first action upon being sworn in would be to appoint these judges.

Accusations of Manipulation

Agbomhere's criticism of Obaseki doesn't stop at the judiciary. He further accused the incumbent Governor of manipulating the State House of Assembly at the commencement of his second term. This manipulation, as Agbomhere argues, prevented fourteen elected members from being sworn in, thus denying several constituencies in the state their rightful representation.

The harsh criticism and contrasting pledges from Dr. Blessing Agbomhere underline the political schism in Edo State. Will this commitment to uphold the rule of law and respect for the judiciary resonate with the electorate? Or will the accusations leveled against Governor Obaseki sway public opinion ahead of the 2024 elections? The coming months are sure to unfold the future political landscape of Edo State, as this captivating narrative continues to develop.