Health

Edmonton Faces Urgent Call to Address Forced Removal from Homeless Shelters Amid Overdose Crisis

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:42 pm EST
In the midst of a surging overdose crisis, Edmonton is facing mounting pressure to address the issue of forced evictions from homeless shelters. More than 80 diverse signatories, spanning politicians, healthcare professionals, union leaders, and faith groups, have penned a letter demanding an urgent city council meeting. Their goal? To halt what they term as the violent and disruptive removal of community members from their current shelters.

Overdose Crisis and Homeless Encampments

Alberta is currently grappling with a devastating wave of fatal overdoses, with 1,411 deaths due to illicit drug poisonings recorded from January 1 to September 30, 2023. The situation is so dire that the Piikani Nation has declared a state of emergency following four overdose deaths in the week leading up to the new year. This move has triggered measures to curtail drug trafficking and enhance emergency treatment. The majority of these overdose deaths involve fentanyl, followed by methamphetamine and carfentanil.

Simultaneously, there’s been a push against harm reduction services by members of the United Conservative Party (UCP), who voted in favour of ending provincial funding for supervised consumption sites. This is a move opposed by many healthcare professionals and harm reduction advocates.

Call for an Emergency City Council Meeting

Against this backdrop, over 80 signatories have called for an emergency city council meeting. The letter, spearheaded by notable figures such as Edmonton Griesbach NDP MP Blake Desjarlais, Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood NDP MLA Janis Irwin, doctors from the University of Alberta and Royal Alexandra Hospital, leaders from the United Nurses of Alberta and Health Sciences Association of Alberta, makes a compelling case. It asks for a moratorium on camp removals, citing the hardships faced by Indigenous individuals and the need for broader consultation.

Moral Authority and Civic Responsibility

The signatories are urging the city council, currently on winter break, to wield their power and moral authority to call for a halt on the decampment. They underscore the urgent need to assess treaty rights and human rights of those affected before proceeding with any eviction. Despite the mayor being on holiday and an emergency meeting unlikely at this time, some councillors are in favour of exploring alternative approaches to unsanctioned encampments, reinforcing the need for a more humane and considerate treatment of the city’s vulnerable residents.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

