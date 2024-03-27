Editor Segun Olatunji Abducted, Allegedly Held by Defence Intelligence Agency

In a startling development, the International Press Institute Nigeria has raised alarms over the abduction of FirstNews editor Segun Olatunji, revealing that he is allegedly in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA). This incident, occurring 12 days ago from his home in Lagos, has sparked widespread concern over press freedom and the rule of law in Nigeria.

Immediate Response and Investigation

The IPI's statement, signed by its President Musikilu Mojeed, calls on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and instruct General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, to either release Olatunji or formally charge him if any offence has been committed. Despite reaching out to various Nigerian security agencies, the whereabouts and reasons for Olatunji's detention remain undisclosed, fueling speculations and concerns among journalists and human rights activists globally.

Public and International Concern

The silence and inaction from military and governmental bodies not only contravene Nigeria's 1999 Constitution, which limits detention without charge, but also tarnish Nigeria's international image regarding human rights. The rule of law and the freedom of the press are fundamental rights that are being questioned in this case, urging an immediate and transparent resolution to assure both national and international communities of Nigeria's commitment to these principles.

Call to Action

The case of Segun Olatunji is a poignant reminder of the risks journalists face and the imperative need for a secure environment that upholds freedom of expression. As the international community watches closely, this incident demands a swift response that respects legal procedures and human rights, ensuring that journalism in Nigeria does not become synonymous with peril.