Europe

Edison Research Poll Unveils Georgia’s Political Sentiments and EU Alignment

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Edison Research Poll Unveils Georgia’s Political Sentiments and EU Alignment

A recent poll by Edison Research sheds light on the sentiments of the Georgian population, revealing a complex weave of political preferences, societal issues, and international relations. The study reveals a nation deeply invested in its future, yet divided on its current trajectory.

Aligning with the European Union

An overwhelming 90% of citizens support Georgia strengthening its ties with the European Union. This sentiment is in sync with the Georgian government’s endeavors to meet the priorities set by Brussels for EU membership. Despite the European Commission delaying its next assessment until 2023, the government remains committed to aligning itself with EU standards and expectations.

Political Confidence Amidst Concerns

On the home front, citizens’ outlook on the country’s trajectory is less optimistic. Approximately 56% believe that Georgia is heading in the wrong direction – a slight improvement from November 2023, when 60% held this view. As for political confidence, 70% of voters remain certain of their political choices. However, a significant 65% of the populace believes that opposition parties should be given the opportunity to govern. This reveals a readiness for political change and a willingness to consider alternatives to the current ruling party, Georgian Dream.

Pressing Issues and Governmental Responsibility

The primary issues concerning the public are unemployment and poverty, both cited by 36% of those polled. Closely trailing these concerns is the issue of rising prices, cited by 34% of the population. A resounding 71% hold the government responsible for the price hikes, indicating a general discontent with the current economic management.

In the light of these findings, the call for political change becomes even more significant. The poll also reveals a strong desire for public debates between Georgian Dream and opposition parties during the pre-election period, with a staggering 84% in favor. This shows a nation craving for transparency and a more participatory political process.

Europe Georgia Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

