Edinburgh University Students Occupy Theatre, Demand Divestment from Israeli Companies

Several student groups at the University of Edinburgh, including the Edinburgh University Justice for Palestine Society (EUJPS), Vegans for Animal Liberation and Ethical Revolution in Edinburgh (VALERIE), Staff-Student Solidarity Network (SSSN), Edinburgh Youth in Resistance, and Edinburgh University Kehillah, have taken a stand against the university's investments. Occupying the Gordon Aikman Lecture Theatre, these activists demand divestment from companies accused of supporting Israeli Apartheid and implicated in International Criminal Court (ICC) war crimes.

Advertisment

Catalyst for Action

This occupation is not an isolated incident but follows a history of student activism at the University of Edinburgh. It was sparked by the university's alleged £39 million investment in companies linked to Israeli arms and apartheid policies. The student groups have highlighted their refusal to see their tuition fees contributing to these activities. Their action comes after the university's senior management reportedly ignored a divestment petition signed by over 2,000 individuals, alongside repeated protests. The aim is to pressure the university into divesting from these controversial companies, following its previous decisions to divest from Russian companies and fossil fuels.

University's Stance

Advertisment

The University of Edinburgh has expressed its support for peaceful protest but opposes actions that restrict access to buildings. In response to the current occupation, the university stated it is working to minimize disruption. This stance reflects the institution's attempt to balance respect for student activism with the need to maintain its operational integrity and ensure access to educational facilities for all students.

Looking Forward

The occupation of the Gordon Aikman Lecture Theatre by student activists at the University of Edinburgh serves as a poignant reminder of the power of student-led movements in advocating for ethical investment practices. As the protest gains attention, it raises questions about the role of educational institutions in global politics and their responsibility to invest ethically. The outcome of this protest could set a precedent for how universities handle similar demands in the future, especially regarding investments in areas of ethical concern.