Edinburgh City Council Rejects Proposal to Ban Strip Clubs, Retains Current Cap

In a landmark decision, Edinburgh's city council has once again defeated a proposal to ban strip clubs, allowing the capital's three existing sexual entertainment venues (SEVs) to remain in operation. This ruling follows a previous legal judgement that deemed the council's attempt to impose a ban as unlawful.

The Nil Cap Proposal

The proposal to introduce a 'nil cap' on SEVs, a move that would have effectively forced the strip clubs to shut down, was voted down by the regulatory committee in a 7-2 vote. The decision to set the maximum number of venues at zero was made nearly two years ago and had been legally challenged by dancers, resulting in more than £200,000 in legal fees and expenses for taxpayers.

New Licensing Regime

Following the ruling, a new licensing regime for SEVs will be established, and club owners will now have to apply for a license. During a committee meeting, a representative from the Sex Workers Union (SWU) argued against limiting the number of venues to three. The representative highlighted the risk of monopolization and potential exploitation, especially during the current cost of living crisis. The committee eventually agreed to retain the cap at three venues, with an option for a worker-run club to open.

Regulation versus Ban

Councillor Neil Ross underscored the importance of regulation over a ban to ensure the safety of women choosing this profession. Councillor Martha Mattos Coelho echoed Ross's sentiments, emphasizing that the committee's role was to regulate, not to make moral judgments. Labour's Val Walker, however, argued in favor of the nil cap, citing concerns about violence against women and the potential for strip clubs to be a gateway into the sex industry. Despite these concerns, other council members expressed worry that banning SEVs would drive the industry underground, thereby making it less safe for workers.