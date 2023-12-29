Edgar Lungu Stands Defiant: No Reconsideration of Eligibility for Future Elections

In a defiant stance against recurring legal challenges, former President of Zambia, Edgar Lungu, has declared that the Constitutional Court’s jurisdiction over his eligibility for future presidential elections is not subject to reconsideration. This assertion follows the petition lodged by Michelo Chizombe, accusing the Electoral Commission of Zambia of constitutional breach during the 2021 Presidential Election.

Not Up for Re-Litigation

Lungu’s eligibility to stand in future elections has stirred continuous debate in the Zambian political sphere. However, Lungu himself has asserted that this issue can no longer be re-litigated. He bases his argument on the grounds that the Constitutional Court has already delivered three rulings on this matter, each time affirming his eligibility to contest.

Implications for Zambia’s Political Landscape

The resolution of this ongoing legal dispute could significantly shape Zambia’s political future. If Lungu’s eligibility is upheld, it could pave the way for his political comeback. Conversely, a ruling against him could signal the end of Lungu’s political trajectory.

A Question of Integrity

Adding another layer to this complex scenario, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has publicly questioned Lungu’s credibility in the fight against corruption. According to Mweetwa, Lungu’s record is tainted, thereby casting a shadow over his commitment to integrity and transparency.