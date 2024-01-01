Eddie Bernice Johnson: Remembering a Trailblazer and Public Servant

Eddie Bernice Johnson, a trailblazing U.S. Representative and nurse from Texas, passed away at 88, leaving behind a legacy of pioneering achievements and dedicated public service. Johnson’s career spanned over three decades, during which she made significant impacts in the Dallas area, securing hundreds of millions of federal dollars and emerging as one of the region’s most influential Democrats.

Pioneering Role and Impact on Dallas

Johnson’s journey was marked by a series of firsts. She was the first registered nurse elected to Congress, the first Black woman to chair the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, and the first Black woman to be elected to any seat in Dallas. Renowned for her tenacity and dedication, she also served as the first Black Dallasite in Congress and the first Black chief psychiatric nurse at Dallas’ Veterans Affairs hospital. Her tenure in Congress saw her securing significant federal investment for the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and playing a key role in passing legislation for Dallas Love Field.

A Champion of STEAM Education

Johnson’s legacy extended beyond her groundbreaking role in politics. She was a fierce advocate for education in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM), particularly for women and girls. Her leadership of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology allowed her to fight against Republican efforts to block action on climate change and expand STEAM opportunities to Black and minority students. She was also credited with authoring and co-authoring more than 300 bills passed by the House and Senate.

Tributes and Legacy

Tributes poured in from various political figures following Johnson’s passing. Among them, President Joe Biden and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson issued statements commemorating her life and contributions. Her legacy as a trailblazer, public servant, and advocate for equal rights continues to inspire women to run for office. Johnson’s death was announced on Sunday, with her son initially posting the news on Facebook. This was later confirmed by The Dallas Morning News through a source close to the family. The specific cause of her death has not been disclosed.

