Obituary

Eddie Bernice Johnson: Remembering a Trailblazer and Public Servant

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
Eddie Bernice Johnson: Remembering a Trailblazer and Public Servant

Eddie Bernice Johnson, a trailblazing U.S. Representative and nurse from Texas, passed away at 88, leaving behind a legacy of pioneering achievements and dedicated public service. Johnson’s career spanned over three decades, during which she made significant impacts in the Dallas area, securing hundreds of millions of federal dollars and emerging as one of the region’s most influential Democrats.

Pioneering Role and Impact on Dallas

Johnson’s journey was marked by a series of firsts. She was the first registered nurse elected to Congress, the first Black woman to chair the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, and the first Black woman to be elected to any seat in Dallas. Renowned for her tenacity and dedication, she also served as the first Black Dallasite in Congress and the first Black chief psychiatric nurse at Dallas’ Veterans Affairs hospital. Her tenure in Congress saw her securing significant federal investment for the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and playing a key role in passing legislation for Dallas Love Field.

A Champion of STEAM Education

Johnson’s legacy extended beyond her groundbreaking role in politics. She was a fierce advocate for education in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM), particularly for women and girls. Her leadership of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology allowed her to fight against Republican efforts to block action on climate change and expand STEAM opportunities to Black and minority students. She was also credited with authoring and co-authoring more than 300 bills passed by the House and Senate.

(Read Also: UN Security Council Approves Large-Scale Aid for Gaza Amidst Conflict)

Tributes and Legacy

Tributes poured in from various political figures following Johnson’s passing. Among them, President Joe Biden and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson issued statements commemorating her life and contributions. Her legacy as a trailblazer, public servant, and advocate for equal rights continues to inspire women to run for office. Johnson’s death was announced on Sunday, with her son initially posting the news on Facebook. This was later confirmed by The Dallas Morning News through a source close to the family. The specific cause of her death has not been disclosed.

(Read Also: Australia’s Economic and Property Outlook for 2024: A Mixed Bag of Challenges and Opportunities)

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

