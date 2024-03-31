Edappadi K. Palaniswami Slams DMK's Farm Policies Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

At a recent gathering in Chidambaram, Cuddalore district, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticized the DMK government for its alleged negligence towards the farming community and failure to fulfill its promises. On March 31, 2024, amidst the pre-election environment, Palaniswami highlighted the discrepancies between the DMK's assurances and their actions over the past three years.

Unfulfilled Promises and Farmer Discontent

Edappadi K. Palaniswami, addressing a cluster of farmers, pointed out the DMK government's failure to procure sugarcane and paddy at the promised rates of ₹4,000 a tonne and ₹2,500 a quintal respectively. He also shed light on the government's lack of initiative in compensating farmers under the crop insurance scheme, contrasting it with the previous AIADMK government's compensation of ₹1.04 lakh per hectare for crop damage. The current government's compensation stood at a mere ₹13,500 per hectare for the affected kuruvai paddy crop in the delta region, according to Palaniswami.

Challenges in the Sugarcane Sector

Palaniswami also criticized the underutilization of a cooperative sugar mill in the constituency of Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam. He claimed that while the mill had the capacity to crush around 3 lakh tonnes of sugarcane, it has only processed 80,000 tonnes to date. This inefficiency forced cane farmers to sell their produce to private mills, exacerbating their struggles.

Election Pledges and Farmer Rights

"I am a farmer and I know the pains and sufferings of farmers," Palaniswami stated, urging the public to support AIADMK in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections to safeguard Tamil Nadu farmers' rights. He promised to pressure the Centre to address significant agricultural issues if elected. This stance comes in the wake of AIADMK's exit from the NDA alliance, signaling a shift towards addressing state-specific concerns, particularly the Cauvery water dispute.