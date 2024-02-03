ED Takes Legal Action Against Kejriwal as Delhi CM Skips Summons for the Fifth Time

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in India has escalated its legal battle against Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of non-compliance with multiple summons related to a money laundering case. The ED alleges that the excise policy implemented by Kejriwal in 2021-22 facilitated cartelization and favoritism towards specific dealers, leading to a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Kejriwal's Repeated Non-compliance

Kejriwal, who has been summoned several times in connection with this investigation, has consistently missed the summons. His absence on November 2, December 21, January 3, January 19, and February 2, has been justified by denouncing the summonses as 'illegal.' The ED has now approached the Delhi court, seeking action against the Chief Minister for his repeated non-compliance.

Facing Scrutiny from Multiple Fronts

Kejriwal's legal challenges are not limited to this case. The Delhi crime branch has also been trying to serve him a notice in person, regarding his allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to poach seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs. After a missed attempt on Friday, officials successfully delivered the notice on Saturday, giving Kejriwal a three-day deadline to disclose the names of the allegedly approached MLAs.

Kejriwal's Response

In response, Kejriwal has expressed sympathy for the crime branch officers, criticizing them for being used for 'drama' by their 'political masters' instead of focusing on crime prevention. He also questioned the need for the BJP to seek the names of MLAs when, according to him, they are already aware of the details of their alleged poaching activities nationwide. The Delhi court has deferred the hearing to February 7 to consider further submissions in the money laundering case.