ED Summons Ravindra Waikar in 'Rs 500 crore 5-Star Hotel Scam'

Former Minister and current Uddhav faction MLA, Ravindra Waikar, has found himself at the center of a burgeoning money laundering investigation, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issuing a fresh summons for his appearance. The case revolves around the development of a luxury hotel in the heart of Jogeshwari, a prominent suburb in Mumbai, India.

Allegations and Accusations

The accusations levelled against Waikar, a close confidant of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, are grave. He is alleged to have defrauded the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to the tune of Rs 500 crore. This significant sum was purportedly secured through unlawfully obtained permission to erect a five-star hotel on land designated for a BMC playground.

Raids and Revelations

Prior to the new summons, the ED had carried out raids at seven different locations associated with Waikar and his associates. These raids were part of their diligent pursuit of truth and justice in what has been referred to as the 'Rs 500 crore 5-Star Hotel Scam'. Notably, Waikar represents the Jogeshwari East Assembly Constituency, the very area where the controversial hotel stands.

Failure to Comply

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the ED has summoned Waikar. He was previously summoned in relation to the ongoing investigation but failed to appear, instead seeking a one-month exemption. This latest summons comes in the wake of his non-compliance and signals the ED's intent to get to the bottom of the allegations.

The case against Waikar was initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in November. With the latest summons, the ED is clearly indicating that it will not let up in its pursuit of a thorough investigation into the allegations against Waikar.