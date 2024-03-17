ED Summons Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Jal Board Money Laundering Probe: AAP Alleges Political Motives

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal finds himself at the center of a fresh controversy as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned him in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The case alleges financial irregularities and illegal tender processes involving a substantial contract awarded to NKG Infrastructure Limited. AAP leader Atishi, voicing the party's stance, has raised concerns about the timing and intent behind these summonses, especially with the Lok Sabha polls on the horizon.

Unveiling the Allegations

The crux of the ED's investigation revolves around a contract awarded by the DJB's former chief engineer to NKG Infrastructure Limited, which has come under scrutiny for alleged irregular tendering practices and the laundering of the proceeds of crime. This case, initially prompted by a CBI FIR, suggests that the laundered money was used as election funds for the AAP. With the ED summoning both Kejriwal and Atishi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the political temperature in Delhi has escalated, raising questions about the implications this case might have on the upcoming electoral battles.

Responses and Reactions

In light of the ED's actions, senior AAP functionaries have come out in defense of Kejriwal and the party, alleging that these summonses are part of a larger strategy to derail the chief minister's Lok Sabha campaign. Atishi, in particular, has criticized the summonses as a 'backup plan' aimed at arresting Kejriwal, thereby preventing him from actively participating in the Lok Sabha polls. On the other side of the political spectrum, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva insists that the ED is operating independently, pointing out that this is not the first time Kejriwal has been summoned by the agency.

AAP's Counter-Narrative

Amidst the brewing controversy, AAP leaders have been vocal in dismissing the allegations as baseless and accusing the central government of using investigative agencies to intimidate and silence opposition voices. They argue that the timing of the summonses, issued just as the Lok Sabha campaign is gaining momentum, is suspect and indicative of political vendetta. This stance has been supported by claims of the cases being 'fake' and criticisms of what they describe as 'hooliganism' by the central government.