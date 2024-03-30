ED Seeks Apple's Aid to Unlock Delhi CM Kejriwal's iPhone Amid Liquor Policy Probe

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal finds himself at the center of a storm, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking unprecedented access to his personal iPhone. This move is part of a broader investigation into allegations of money laundering connected to the capital's controversial liquor policy. Kejriwal, who has been under ED custody for over a week, is being rigorously interrogated, with the agency emphasizing the device's potential in unveiling AAP's election strategies and financial undertakings.

Quest for Digital Evidence

In their pursuit of concrete evidence, the ED has turned to Apple, requesting assistance in accessing Kejriwal's iPhone. Despite their efforts, the tech giant's security protocols necessitate the password for data retrieval, a piece of information Kejriwal has withheld. The Chief Minister argues that disclosing his phone's contents could compromise AAP's election strategies and pre-poll alliances, highlighting the political sensitivities at play.

Interrogation and Allegations

Kejriwal's daily five-hour interrogations have shed light on the intricacies of the case, with the ED proposing a further extension of his remand. The Chief Minister's refusal to respond to earlier summons, based on 'legal advice,' has only added layers to the ongoing narrative. Accusations against him include laundering money through the new liquor policy and misappropriating funds for AAP's electoral endeavors in Goa. This period of custody has also seen Kejriwal 'confronted' with significant figures connected to the case, although their identities remain partially undisclosed.

Political Repercussions and Public Debate

The ED's aggressive stance and Kejriwal's subsequent custody have ignited a firestorm of political discourse. AAP has vehemently decried the investigation as a politically motivated attack, aimed at destabilizing the Delhi government. This high-stakes drama unfolds against a backdrop of AAP alleging connections between the excise policy scam witnesses and the BJP, further entangling the web of political intrigue and rivalry that defines Delhi's governance landscape.

As the investigation presses on, the implications for AAP and Kejriwal's political future loom large. The controversy encapsulates the fraught intersection of politics, law enforcement, and technology, with the outcome likely to resonate well beyond the confines of Delhi's political arena. Amidst this tumult, the quest for truth remains paramount, as does the preservation of democratic integrity and transparency.