ED Raids Unearth Illegal Sand Mining Nexus in Bihar, Targets Prominent Trader Krishna Mohan Singh

In a significant crackdown on illegal sand mining, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations in Bihar's Arrah district, targeting sand trader Krishna Mohan Singh. This action is part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal sand mining and sale operations, highlighting the government's effort to curb financial crimes in the region.

Unveiling the Syndicate

The raids on Singh's properties, including his residence in Anand Nagar, were initiated based on inputs suggesting his involvement in a larger scheme of money laundering linked to the sand mining industry. This operation is closely connected to a case against Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd, which has been accused of causing a revenue loss of Rs 161.15 crore to the state exchequer through unregulated sand mining and sales. The ED's probe revealed that Radha Charan Sah, a member of the legislative council and part of the syndicate, played a crucial role in this illegal operation, laundering money through various channels including real estate and educational institutions.

Crackdown on Illegal Operations

ED's investigation into this matter has been thorough, leading to the provisional attachment of properties worth Rs 26.19 crore last month. It was discovered that the illegal mining and sale of sand were orchestrated by a syndicate, with Sah and his son Kanhaiya Prasad using the Hawala network to launder the proceeds. The crackdown has not only exposed the extensive network involved in this illegal trade but has also led to significant seizures, including cash amounts of Rs. 1.49 crore during earlier raids.

Legal Proceedings and Arrests

The legal process has intensified with the arrest of Radha Charan Sah, his son, and directors of Broad Son Commodities Private Limited. They are currently in judicial custody, facing charges for their involvement in the illegal sand mining operation. A prosecution complaint has been filed, marking a significant step towards addressing the illegal sand mining issue that has plagued the region and caused substantial financial losses to the state.

This series of raids and arrests underscore the government's commitment to combating money laundering and illegal mining activities. It also signals a warning to those involved in similar illegal operations, emphasizing the reach and resolve of law enforcement agencies to uphold the law and protect the country's natural resources.