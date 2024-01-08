en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda in Money Laundering Investigation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda in Money Laundering Investigation

The premises of Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda were subjected to a series of raids on Monday morning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The raids are part of an ongoing money laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Nanjegowda, who represents the Malur constituency in the Karnataka assembly, found his properties and associated entities in Malur and Kolar districts under scrutiny.

Investigation Based on Local Police FIRs

The initiation of the ED’s investigation is understood to have been sparked by numerous First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by local police. The specific allegations that led to these FIRs or the exact focus of the investigation have not been made public. However, the fact that the ED has decided to act on these FIRs indicates that they hold substantial weight.

Nanjegowda’s Dual Role

Aside from his legislative duties, the 61-year-old Nanjegowda holds the position of president of the Kolar-Chikkaballapur Milk Union Ltd. This dual role adds another layer of complexity to the situation, as it broadens the scope of potential areas for financial irregularities. The ED’s investigation will likely encompass both Nanjegowda’s political and professional roles in its quest to uncover the truth.

Implications of the Investigation

The implications of this money laundering investigation are far-reaching, both for Nanjegowda and the Karnataka Congress. If the allegations are proven, it could lead to serious legal repercussions for Nanjegowda, including potential jail time. Moreover, this could cast a shadow over the Karnataka Congress, leading to a loss of public trust and credibility. The party will need to address these allegations promptly and transparently to mitigate any potential damage.

0
Crime India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
12 seconds ago
University of Guyana Exposes Fraudulent Facebook Page; Warns Public Against Cybercrime
In a recent revelation, the University of Guyana (UG) has exposed a fraudulent Facebook page, masquerading as the university’s official platform. The university confirmed the page as a clear instance of cybercrime, and strongly clarified that it bore no association with the institution. The deceptive Facebook page, once reported, was subsequently taken down. UG Cautions
University of Guyana Exposes Fraudulent Facebook Page; Warns Public Against Cybercrime
Pastor Victor Kanyari Unveils Dark Truths Behind Sister Starlet Wahu's Murder
3 mins ago
Pastor Victor Kanyari Unveils Dark Truths Behind Sister Starlet Wahu's Murder
Miner Apprehended with Marijuana Hidden in Pringles Cans
4 mins ago
Miner Apprehended with Marijuana Hidden in Pringles Cans
Idris Elba Spearheads Campaign against UK Knife Crime with 'Don't Stop Your Future'
2 mins ago
Idris Elba Spearheads Campaign against UK Knife Crime with 'Don't Stop Your Future'
Idris Elba Spearheads Campaign to End Youth Violence in the UK
3 mins ago
Idris Elba Spearheads Campaign to End Youth Violence in the UK
Man Pleads Guilty to Being Drunk and Disorderly at Bentinck Arms
3 mins ago
Man Pleads Guilty to Being Drunk and Disorderly at Bentinck Arms
Latest Headlines
World News
Raj Thackeray Steps In to Resolve Traffic Jam on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
22 seconds
Raj Thackeray Steps In to Resolve Traffic Jam on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
Swerve Strickland Aims to Break Records in 2024
25 seconds
Swerve Strickland Aims to Break Records in 2024
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
57 seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
argenx SE Unveils 2023 Financial Results and Sets Sights on 2024
1 min
argenx SE Unveils 2023 Financial Results and Sets Sights on 2024
Chris Hughton: A Football Pathfinder Breaking Racial Barriers
2 mins
Chris Hughton: A Football Pathfinder Breaking Racial Barriers
Tony Bishop Powers Barangay Ginebra to Victory Despite Knee Injury
2 mins
Tony Bishop Powers Barangay Ginebra to Victory Despite Knee Injury
Rangers Football Club Criticized for Handling of VAR Dispute with Referee Willie Collum
3 mins
Rangers Football Club Criticized for Handling of VAR Dispute with Referee Willie Collum
Stanford Scientists Develop Sustainable Absorbent Material from Sisal for Menstrual Hygiene Products
3 mins
Stanford Scientists Develop Sustainable Absorbent Material from Sisal for Menstrual Hygiene Products
Rupert Soames' Daunting Task: Reshaping the Crisis-Hit CBI
3 mins
Rupert Soames' Daunting Task: Reshaping the Crisis-Hit CBI
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
58 seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
51 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app