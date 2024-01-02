en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

ED Raids AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s Associates Amid Growing Money Laundering Investigation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:48 am EST
ED Raids AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s Associates Amid Growing Money Laundering Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), a federal agency in India, instigated fresh raids on the associates of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan on Tuesday. This surge in activity forms part of a deepening money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in staff recruitment for the Delhi Waqf Board, an institution where Khan serves as chairman.

Unearthing a Network of Corruption

The ED’s incursions were made on over half a dozen locations in the nation’s capital. The agency’s actions fell squarely within the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This act empowers the agency to probe and prosecute cases of money laundering in India. The ED’s actions were informed by FIRs lodged by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Central Bureau of Investigation. These detailed accusations of corruption and illegal appointments within the Delhi Waqf Board lodged against Khan.

(Read Also: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reflects on India’s Progress in Final ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of the Year)

Huge Proceeds of Crime

The ED has presented allegations that Khan acquired substantial illegal proceeds from these illicit activities. These funds, the ED claims, were subsequently invested in various properties in Delhi. These properties were not listed under Khan’s name but were instead registered in the names of his associates. These claims, if proven, would indicate a clear attempt to obscure the flow of illicit funds and evade detection.

(Read Also: New Chapter for Fiscal Federalism in India: Arvind Panagariya to Chair 16th Finance Commission)

Building on Previous Actions

This is not the first time the ED has focused its attention on Khan. In October, the agency raided Khan’s premises and arrested three of his alleged associates in November as part of the same investigation. These arrests and the evidence gathered during the raids have likely fed into the current actions taken by the ED and point to a widening net being cast in this investigation.

Read More

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indus Appstore CEO Steps Down Amid Preparations for Android App Marketplace Launch

By Dil Bar Irshad

Television Stars Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Ring in New Year Together

By BNN Correspondents

Pratik Gandhi Highlights Social Media's Role in Rising Youth Crime Rates

By Rafia Tasleem

Bharti Airtel and IntelliSmart Collaborate for India's Largest Smart Meter Rollout

By Rafia Tasleem

TJAPSKBSK Marks 44th Foundation Year with a Grand Ceremony ...
@Agriculture · 32 seconds
TJAPSKBSK Marks 44th Foundation Year with a Grand Ceremony ...
heart comment 0
Rajamahendravaram Comes Alive with Grand Telugu Celebration

By Rafia Tasleem

Rajamahendravaram Comes Alive with Grand Telugu Celebration
Indore Gears Up for the International Grandmaster Chess Tournament

By Salman Khan

Indore Gears Up for the International Grandmaster Chess Tournament
Sandeep Chattoo, Real Kashmir FC’s Owner and Football Visionary, Passes Away at 57

By Salman Khan

Sandeep Chattoo, Real Kashmir FC's Owner and Football Visionary, Passes Away at 57
India’s CDSCO Initiates Inspections Amidst Scandal, 2024 Critical for Regulatory Reform

By Rafia Tasleem

India's CDSCO Initiates Inspections Amidst Scandal, 2024 Critical for Regulatory Reform
Latest Headlines
World News
Vermont Catamounts vs. Brown Bears: A Division 1 Basketball Showdown
21 seconds
Vermont Catamounts vs. Brown Bears: A Division 1 Basketball Showdown
Race to Georgia Golf Series Partners with Emirates Golf Federation: A Breakthrough for Golf in UAE
31 seconds
Race to Georgia Golf Series Partners with Emirates Golf Federation: A Breakthrough for Golf in UAE
Trump's Trial and Michigan's Senate Primary: A Political Whirlwind
35 seconds
Trump's Trial and Michigan's Senate Primary: A Political Whirlwind
Anticipated Conference Play Matchup: High Point Panthers vs. Radford Highlanders
47 seconds
Anticipated Conference Play Matchup: High Point Panthers vs. Radford Highlanders
Djokovic and Tsitsipas Overcome Injury Concerns in United Cup
48 seconds
Djokovic and Tsitsipas Overcome Injury Concerns in United Cup
North Carolina Ushers in New Legislative Reality with 16 New Laws
58 seconds
North Carolina Ushers in New Legislative Reality with 16 New Laws
Liverpool Football Club Recalls Loaned Players Amidst Premier League Season
59 seconds
Liverpool Football Club Recalls Loaned Players Amidst Premier League Season
Immunotherapy: A Glimmer of Hope in Brain Tumor Treatment
1 min
Immunotherapy: A Glimmer of Hope in Brain Tumor Treatment
Manchester United's Renewed Pursuit of Adrien Rabiot: A Second Chance at Transfer
1 min
Manchester United's Renewed Pursuit of Adrien Rabiot: A Second Chance at Transfer
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app