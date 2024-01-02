ED Raids AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s Associates Amid Growing Money Laundering Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), a federal agency in India, instigated fresh raids on the associates of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan on Tuesday. This surge in activity forms part of a deepening money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in staff recruitment for the Delhi Waqf Board, an institution where Khan serves as chairman.

Unearthing a Network of Corruption

The ED’s incursions were made on over half a dozen locations in the nation’s capital. The agency’s actions fell squarely within the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This act empowers the agency to probe and prosecute cases of money laundering in India. The ED’s actions were informed by FIRs lodged by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Central Bureau of Investigation. These detailed accusations of corruption and illegal appointments within the Delhi Waqf Board lodged against Khan.

(Read Also: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reflects on India’s Progress in Final ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of the Year)

Huge Proceeds of Crime

The ED has presented allegations that Khan acquired substantial illegal proceeds from these illicit activities. These funds, the ED claims, were subsequently invested in various properties in Delhi. These properties were not listed under Khan’s name but were instead registered in the names of his associates. These claims, if proven, would indicate a clear attempt to obscure the flow of illicit funds and evade detection.

(Read Also: New Chapter for Fiscal Federalism in India: Arvind Panagariya to Chair 16th Finance Commission)

Building on Previous Actions

This is not the first time the ED has focused its attention on Khan. In October, the agency raided Khan’s premises and arrested three of his alleged associates in November as part of the same investigation. These arrests and the evidence gathered during the raids have likely fed into the current actions taken by the ED and point to a widening net being cast in this investigation.

Read More