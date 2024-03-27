ED Raids 26 Locations in Punjab to Uncover Multi-Crore Guava Orchard Compensation Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a comprehensive operation across Punjab, targeting an elaborate guava orchard compensation fraud. On Wednesday, the agency executed searches at 26 locations spanning seven districts, spotlighting the residence of Firozpur Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman among others. This action falls under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), triggered by allegations of a nearly Rs 137 crore misappropriation linked to land acquisitions by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

Unraveling the Scam

Originating from a Punjab Vigilance Bureau FIR, this investigation has brought to light a cunning scheme where officials and private individuals are accused of manipulating land and horticulture records. Around 2016-17, foreknowledge of planned land acquisitions enabled certain individuals to purchase land and plant guava trees strategically, aiming to inflate compensation claims. Notably, Bhupinder Singh, a key figure in this case, is alleged to have received undue compensation by falsifying records with the collusion of horticulture department officials, revealing a sophisticated manipulation of the system for financial gain.

Scope and Impact

With the Punjab Vigilance Bureau having arrested 33 individuals thus far, the depth of the scam is significant, implicating officials from the horticulture and revenue departments, GMADA, and private entities. The ED's raids signify a pivotal moment in the investigation, aiming to trace the flow of illicit funds and bring the perpetrators to justice. This case highlights the vulnerabilities in land acquisition and compensation processes, underscoring the need for stringent oversight and transparency in governmental operations.

Looking Forward

As the ED delves deeper into the records and financial trails, the ramifications of this scam could extend beyond the immediate legal consequences for those involved. It calls into question the integrity of land acquisition practices and compensatory mechanisms, potentially prompting reforms to prevent such exploitation in the future. Moreover, this case serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing anti-corruption efforts in India, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and accountability in public administration.