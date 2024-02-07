ED-Linked Extortion Allegations Refuted by Mumbai Police Amidst Ongoing Investigation

In a shocking revelation, a nefarious gang arrested in Mumbai was found with more than 200 confidential files from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), raising unsettling suspicions about the gang's potential involvement with this pivotal agency. The gang, led by Hiren Bhagat, had been involved in threatening and extorting businessmen across the country, with one extortion note demanding a staggering Rs 164 crore. This has led to an ongoing investigation by the Mumbai Crime Unit 09, who are further delving into the link between the accused's property acquisitions and the extortion racket.

Allegations and Counterclaims

Adding fuel to this already tumultuous situation, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale took to social media to suggest that the ED might be using gangs to extort money for BJP funds. Gokhale's allegations came after a report about the gang extorting over Rs 100 crore was published. However, the Mumbai Police have rebutted these insinuations, labelling them as 'factually incorrect', and have suggested potential legal actions against Gokhale.

The Police Response

The Mumbai Police have been quick to respond to the allegations made by Gokhale. They have also made it clear that they have contacted the editor of the newspaper that published the initial report, indicating their intention to correct any misinformation. Shortly after the police's warning, Gokhale received a show cause notice from the Income Tax department, adding another layer to this already complex situation.

Unfolding Controversies

The Mumbai Police's social media response to Gokhale was eventually removed, leading to Gokhale demanding an explanation and threatening to take the matter to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the ongoing investigation has uncovered over 200 files belonging to the ED with the gang, casting a shadow of suspicion over the gang's possible collaboration with an unidentified ED official. However, as of now, there is no evidence to confirm any successful extortions based on these seized documents.