India

ED Implicates Priyanka Gandhi in Charge Sheet Over Haryana Land Deal

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:46 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:13 am EST
In a recent development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India has included Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in a charge sheet related to a controversial land deal. The case pertains to the procurement and subsequent sale of a five-acre agricultural plot in Faridabad, Haryana.

The Alleged Land Deal

According to the charge sheet, Gandhi and her husband, Robert Vadra, are said to have purchased the agricultural land in Faridabad from a Delhi-based real estate agent in 2006, and later sold the same land back to him in 2010. The ED’s document also implicates defense dealer Sanjay Bhandari and UK national Sumit Chadha. Bhandari, who stands accused of money laundering, has been approved for extradition to India.

Further Implications in the Charge Sheet

The charge sheet goes on to allege that UAE-based NRI businessman CC Thampi and UK national Sumit Chadha were involved in concealing and utilizing the proceeds of this contentious transaction. The ED asserts that Thampi has close ties with Robert Vadra. Additionally, the ED’s charge sheet suggests that the real estate agent, HL Pahwa, received cash ‘off the books’ for the land purchase in Haryana. The document further insinuates that Vadra did not pay the full amount for the sale.

Property in London Under Scrutiny

The charge sheet also sheds light on a London property, which, according to the ED, was renovated using Robert Vadra’s funds and belongs to him. The document states that Thampi played a pivotal role in the acquisition of this property. However, it’s important to mention that neither Robert Vadra nor Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been officially listed as accused in the case.

India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

