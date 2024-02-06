ED Attaches Assets Linked to Bihar MLC in Illegal Sand Mining Probe

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India has provisionally attached two immovable assets, valued at Rs 26.19 crore, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). These assets are linked to Radha Charan Sah, a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) in Bihar and a leader of the Janata Dal (United) party. The attachment is a part of an ongoing investigation into money laundering allegations associated with illegal sand mining activities.

Who is Radha Charan Sah?

A prominent figure in Bihar politics, Radha Charan Sah is currently under scrutiny for his alleged involvement in the illegal sand mining, a significant issue in the state. The ED's action of provisional attachment of assets targets Sah and his son, Kanhaiya Sah, accused of using proceeds from illegal activities for personal gain, including the acquisition of a resort in Manali and construction of a school in Ghaziabad.

The Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The investigation by the ED was initiated following 19 First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the Bihar Police. The provisional attachment of assets is a measure taken by the ED to prevent the transfer or disposal of properties that are believed to be involved in money laundering, pending further investigation and legal proceedings. In addition to Sah, Aditya Multicom Private Limited and its directors are also under investigation for alleged involvement in illegal sand mining and sale, causing significant revenue loss to the state government's exchequer.

The Larger Implications

Illegal sand mining is a longstanding issue in Bihar, where sand is a major natural resource. It is not just an economic problem but also an environmental one, as unregulated sand mining can lead to severe ecological damage. The involvement of political figures like Sah puts a spotlight on the intersection of economic interests, political influence, and regulatory enforcement in addressing issues related to illegal exploitation of natural resources and financial crimes.