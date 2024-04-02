ED Accuses Aam Aadmi Party of Illicit Funds in Delhi Jal Board Scam, Casts Shadow Over Future

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has thrust the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) into fresh turmoil with allegations that bribe money from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) scam was funneled into the party's coffers as election funds. In a stunning revelation, the federal agency claimed that Jagdish Kumar Arora, the former Delhi Jal Board chief engineer, had directed Rs 2 crore of illicit funds to his departmental colleagues and the AAP.

Jagdish Kumar Arora, during his tenure, allegedly awarded a DJB contract at an unjustifiably high cost to NKG Infrastructure Limited, which failed to meet the requisite technical criteria. This contract, inflated to Rs 38 crore, led to significant financial discrepancies. According to the ED, out of the Rs 24 crore paid by the DJB, only about Rs 14 crore was utilized for the intended contract work, with the remainder siphoned off for bribes. Among the beneficiaries of this elaborate scheme, the AAP allegedly received Rs 2 crore, purportedly to fund its electoral campaign.

Provisional Asset Attachment and Legal Proceedings

In response to these allegations, the ED has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 8.8 crore owned by Jagdish Kumar Arora, his wife Alka Arora, Anil Kumar Aggarwal, and NKG Infrastructure Limited. These properties, all located in Delhi, are now at the center of a money-laundering investigation originating from a CBI FIR detailing corruption and bribery within the Delhi Jal Board. The attachment of these assets marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation, underscoring the stringent measures being taken against those implicated in this corruption saga.

The ED's allegations have cast a long shadow over the AAP, especially following the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a separate money laundering case. This development, marking Kejriwal as India's first sitting Chief Minister to be detained, has stirred significant political discourse and may have far-reaching implications for the party's future. As the AAP grapples with these accusations, the focus shifts to the potential political fallout and the broader impact on governance and public trust in the capital.