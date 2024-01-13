en English
Ecuador

Ecuador’s VAT Increase Proposal Sparks Political Debate Amid Rising Crime

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Ecuador’s VAT Increase Proposal Sparks Political Debate Amid Rising Crime

The political party of former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa has shot down a proposal by current President Daniel Noboa to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) as a strategy to curb organized crime. The opposition party asserts that such a tax hike would disproportionately affect Ecuador’s poorest citizens, who are already grappling with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proposed VAT Increase Sparks Controversy

In a move to secure additional revenue for the fight against escalating organized crime, President Daniel Noboa has submitted a proposal to the National Assembly to increase VAT from 12% to 15%. This move is seen as critical in persuading the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to resume lending to Ecuador, which is grappling with significant economic challenges compounded by rampant gang activity. President Noboa’s term ends in May 2025, and he is under pressure to secure a quick deal with the IMF.

Opposition Stands against Tax Hike

The proposal, however, has met fierce opposition from various political factions, including Rafael Correa’s Citizen Revolution party. They argue that instead of increasing taxes, which would unduly burden the poorest, the government should focus on more efficient use of the existing budget and the strengthening of law enforcement agencies through other means. The opposition emphasizes the need for comprehensive strategies that don’t burden the economically vulnerable and calls for broader discussions on sustainable funding mechanisms for security initiatives.

Ecuador Grapples with Rising Crime

The backdrop to this political tug-of-war is a country in the grips of a rising tide of violence and crime. This surge in criminal activity has led to large-scale raids, arrests, and standoffs at several prisons, with the Red Cross endeavoring to broker the release of hostages. Despite the turmoil, much of Ecuador has returned to a tense calm, with many stores and offices reopening. However, the need for effective strategies to combat organized crime remains paramount.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

