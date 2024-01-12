en English
Politics

Ecuador’s Urgent Economic Bill to Address Armed Conflict: VAT Increase Proposed

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:44 pm EST
Ecuador's Urgent Economic Bill to Address Armed Conflict: VAT Increase Proposed

Amidst the turmoil of an internal armed conflict and an escalating social and economic crisis, Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa has presented an urgent economic bill to the National Assembly. The legislation, submitted on January 11, seeks to manage the costs associated with the armed conflict through economic measures. The bill includes a proposed increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate from the current 12% to 15%.

Funding Security and Conflict Management

The primary aim of this bill is to bolster the security forces, enhance prison infrastructure, and create long-term strategies for managing the conflict. President Noboa has previously indicated that economic actions were necessary to manage the conflict’s expenses. The additional revenue to be generated from the higher VAT rate is not intended to be subject to any preallocation, ensuring that it will be readily available for government use.

Exclusions and Tax Deductions

While the proposed VAT increase applies nationwide, the law has been designed to exclude essential items from the increase. These include basic foodstuff, basic services, medications, transportation, health, education, rental housing, and hygiene products. Tax deductions and exemptions currently applicable to VAT will continue to be upheld, according to the proposed bill.

Economic Impact and Further Actions

The Internal Revenue Service estimates an annual positive impact of USD 1,306 million from the VAT increase. If enacted, the law is expected to take effect from March 1, leading to an additional collection of USD 1,071 million in 2024. The National Assembly now has a 30-day window to deliberate on this urgent economic measure. Amidst disagreements among lawmakers on the tax bill, some are urging alternative methods of raising funds.

Politics
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

