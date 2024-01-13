en English
Crime

Ecuador’s Tax Hike Proposal Is A Bold Step to Combat Gang Violence Amidst Political Resistance

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
Ecuador’s Tax Hike Proposal Is A Bold Step to Combat Gang Violence Amidst Political Resistance

In a bid to combat escalating gang violence and hostage situations, Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa has proposed a bill to raise the value added tax (VAT) from 12% to 15%. The proposal, which aims to bolster the nation’s fight against organized crime and reduce the budget deficit, is expected to generate approximately $1.07 billion in 2024 and $1.3 billion in 2025.

Resistance to the Tax Bill

Noboa’s proposal, however, has been met with stiff opposition in the National Assembly. Members of major political parties, including former President Rafael Correa, have voiced their resistance to the tax hike. Critics argue that the increase in VAT, which is lower in Ecuador than in neighbouring Latin American countries, is a ‘barbarity’. The tax bill, nevertheless, is on a fast track and could become law if not modified or rejected within 30 days.

Security Measures Against Gang Violence

Amidst the political resistance, Noboa’s government remains resolute in its mission to curb gang violence. The country is currently in a state of emergency, and 22 gangs have been declared as military targets. Large-scale police raids have led to arrests of suspected gang members, and plans are underway to build new high-security prisons for top gang leaders.

Economic Stability Amidst the Crisis

Despite the security crisis and economic challenges, Noboa’s cautious approach may help maintain Ecuador’s economic stability and appeal to investors and lenders. The Finance Minister aims to demonstrate Ecuador’s commitment to reform in order to secure aid from multilateral lenders, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This includes implementing temporary labor contracts and international arbitration, and restructuring the bureaucracy at state-owned companies. Meanwhile, schools remain closed amid safety concerns, and the government is being cautious to avoid further casualties in the handling of current prison standoffs.

Crime Ecuador Politics
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

