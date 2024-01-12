en English
Breaking News

Ecuador Proposes VAT Hike Aimed at Tackling Internal Security Crisis

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
In a bold move aimed at curbing the escalating security crisis in Ecuador, President Daniel Noboa has proposed an increase in the value-added tax (VAT) from 12% to 15%.

This financial measure, an integral part of a bill submitted to the National Assembly, is aimed at generating additional funds to combat the menace of drug gangs proliferating across the country.

Implications of the VAT Increase

The proposed tax hike, if implemented in March, is projected to provide a revenue influx of $1 billion for 2023, and an estimated $1.3 billion annually thereafter. These funds will be dedicated to equipping the military and police forces with necessary gear to confront and dismantle the drug cartels. The VAT increase also anticipates a significant improvement in the prison system and the fulfillment of payments owed to regional governments.

Market Response and Economic Ramifications

The announcement of the proposed tax hike prompted a surge in Ecuador’s dollar bonds. The 2040 notes, in particular, reached their highest value in over two months. However, this fiscal strategy has broader implications. It is perceived as a step towards securing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), thereby ensuring liquidity through multilateral financing.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the promising prospects, the tax hike faces hurdles. S&P Global Ratings has adjusted its outlook on Ecuadorian debt to negative, citing the security crisis as a potential stumbling block to President Noboa’s fiscal deficit reduction plans. The fiscal deficit has already surged to about 5% of GDP in 2023 from less than 2% in 2022. Yet, Noboa’s administration enjoys the backing of the National Assembly, which includes a coalition of former President Rafael Correa’s party and the Social Christian Party.

In addition to the VAT increase, President Noboa is advocating for reforms to Ecuador’s labor laws and international arbitration. These issues are slated to be presented in a forthcoming referendum, reflecting Noboa’s comprehensive approach to Ecuador’s multi-faceted challenges.

Breaking News Economy Politics Security
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

